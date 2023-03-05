5 killed, 100 injured in road accidents

At least five people were killed and 100 others injured in separate road accidents in Cox's Bazar, Panchagarh, Natore and Chapainawabganj.



Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent reports three persons were killed and at least 10 others injured when a bus of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and a mini-pickup van collided with each other at Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday morning.



The accident happened at about 9:00am on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway. The deceased were Nazrul Islam, 34, Md Hamid Ullah, 29, and Jahangir Alam, 25.



Witnesses said the accident took place when the pickup van was trying to overtake a motorcycle on the highway.



The mini-pickup van was heading towards Lohagara. When it reached Aziznagar, the vehicle collided with a bus of BGB, leaving three dead on the spot and 10 others injured.



The injured were sent to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex., said Chiringa Highway Police Outpost SI Khokon Rudra. Police, however, seized both the vehicles, the SI added.



Our Panchagarh correspondent writes a man was killed and at least 42 were injured as a Panchagarh-bound bus full of passengers, who were returning home after Ijtema held at Debiganj upazila, overturned on Boda-Debiganj Highway in Panchagarh district on Saturday afternoon. The accident took place at Lakshmir Haat area under Debiganj upazila at around 2:00pm.



Deceased Swapan, 23, was son of late Kashem Ali, a resident of Dashmail area under Sadar upazila of Panchagarh district.



It was known that all of the injured people are residents of Panchagarh Sadar upazila. According to witnesses, the bus was returning to Panchagarh after Akheri Munajat of the Ijtema. When it reached in front of Buraburi Temple area, it overturned on the road as its driver attempted to overtake a truck, leaving all the passengers injured.



The injured were taken to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Swapan dead and referred 5 injured to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical. Debiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ranju Ahmmed confirmed the matter.



Our Natore Correspondent adds a teenager was killed after being hit by a cattle-carrying locally customised vehicle, "Nasimon", at Singra upazila under Natore district on Saturday afternoon.



Deceased Cesar Sarkar, 18, was son of late Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Mougram village of the upazila. He was a first-year student of Bamihal Rahmat Iqbal College.



According to locals, a three wheeler Nasimon hit Ceasar's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he was going to Moubazar riding on the bike, leaving him critically injured.



Later, he was taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Singra Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.



Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent says at least 50 students were injured when a picnic bus overturned after hitting a roadside tree on Amnura-Nachol road in Chapainawabganj on Saturday morning.



The injured were admitted to Chapainawabganj District Hospital and among them 10 students were in critical condition.



Students said some 75 students of a local coaching centre in Dadanchake area of Shibganj upazila were going to 'Sawpnapolli tourist spot' in Dinajpur.



When the bus reached Amnura area, suddenly, one of its tyres punctured, the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the vehicle overturned after hitting a roadside tree, leaving at least 50 students, including driver of the bus, injured.



Being informed Fire Service men rushed to the spot and rescued the injured students from the bus and sent them to hospital.



Officer-in-Charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station Asaduzzaman said police took the bus into custody and assisted the students in taking treatment.



