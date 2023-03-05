Dinajpur Edn Board employee openly consumes drugs

Recently, a video of Harun Or Rashid, an employee of Dinajpur Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, went viral on social media in January, where he was seen consuming drugs in daylight.



When investigated the issue on the basis of the viral video, some more sensational information about him came to light.



Harun, who was in the viral video of consuming drug, is an Upper Division Assistant in the Board's School Approval Wing.



It was seen in the video that Harun was taking drug in the house of a drug dealer on the eastern side of Gopalganj Bazar adjacent to the Education Board, where he usually consumes Phensedyl regularly during office hours in broad daylight.



In the video, Harun is seen speaking with someone, who was saying that 'why you don't consume anything class-I. Such low quality drugs damage health. There is something else which damages less than this one does'. In response, the persons sitting beside Harun was saying, 'It's good bhai. It doesn't create any problem.'



This correspondent talked to several employees of the Dinajpur Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board as well as a number of head masters and chairmen of school managing committees to learn about Harun's corruption.



They told the Daily Observer that Harun has been working in the School Approval wing of the Board for last 10 years. He never releases a file without money. If he doesn't get money for tea, he holds files submitted for approval of ad hoc committee, renewal of academic permission and student admission permissions.



Recently, chairman of a school managing committee from Kurigram's Ulipur upazila was harassed by Harun.



Regarding the incident, the chairman said, "I went to employees for the approval of newly formed ad hoc committee of our school. But, nobody works here unless paid. Harun doesn't work until he is paid Tk 1,000 in cash. Those, who don't pay the money, need to go to Dinajpur Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board again and again. So, it's better to submit file with at least Tk1,000 as the cost of tea."



Not only the school committee chairman, several others also narrated similar stories.



Asked about the complaints, Harun Or Rashid said, "I have not taken any financial benefit from anyone. I will be punished if anyone can prove such allegations."



When asked about taking drug on broad daylight, Harun said, "I am not in the video. My friends doctored the video to annoy me. I never took drugs."



In this regard, Board school inspector Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal said, I am not aware of the matter. But we make everyone aware about drugs in the monthly meeting. It is responsibility of District Narcotics Control Office to take action in such matters. If they take action on the matter, then it would be easy for us to take action.



On the question that the file does not move unless paid money for tea, he said, we have not received any complaint against Harun. If someone complains directly to us we will definitely take action.



Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Dinajpur District Office Md Shah Newaz said, we have seen the video. We usually file a case only after recover of drugs. Dinajpur Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board should take departmental action against that employee.



When asked about this, Dinajpur Education Board Chairman Prof Md Kamrul Islam told that, "I have seen the video of drug consumption. But I didn't understand anything. Do not understand what he is eating? However, I called him to the office and warned him.



Regarding financial transactions, he said, complaints will be taken seriously.



