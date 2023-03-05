Heavy police patrol keeping peace in tense Panchagarh city

PANCHAGARH, Mar 4: A tense situation prevails here as law enforcers patrol the city after clashes and arson attacks over the Ahmadiyya community's Salana Jalsa religious gathering that left two people dead.



Meanwhile, the Ahmadiyya community leaders have suspended the event for three days following requests from the administration later that night.



The deceased were identified as Arifur Rahman, 30, son of Farman Ali, resident of Masjidpara area of the district and Engr Jahid Hasan, 22, resident of Banpara municipality of Natore district.



At least 17 platoons of BGB members have been deployed in the area to control the situation, said Public Relation Officer of the BGB Headquarters Md Shariful Islam.



Gripped by fear, markets and shops in the town were shut on Friday but reopened on Saturday morning as people resumed their daily activities.



Although all business establishments were open, stores belonging to the Ahmadiyya community members remained closed.



After Juma prayers on Friday, hundreds o people gathered in small groups, and clashed with police sporadically. They vandalised and torched shops during protests against the Ahmadiyya religious event.



The protesters also set fire to a traffic police office and the homes of Ahmadiyya followers and burned tyres on the streets.



Bystanders said the marchers vandalised several stores of the Ahmadiyya people in Panchagarh market, threw their goods into the street and proceeded to torch them all.



SM Sirajul Huda, Superintendent of Police in the northern district, said Ariful Rahman, 27, son of Farman Ali from the Masjid Para area, and Jahid Hasan, 23, from the Ahmadiyya community, died in the clashes. Jahid was attacked by the agitators when he went to join the event.



The Ahmadiyya people agreed to suspend their 3-day event following requests from the administration later that night, Sirajul added.



Sadar Police Station chief Abdul Latif Mia said, "No cases have yet been filed and no one has been arrested over the incident. The situation has returned to normal now."



Mahmud Ahmed Sumon, a spokesman for the organisers of Jalsa Salana, a religious gathering of the minority Muslim community, said, "We're yet to decide whether to lodge a case. We've always lived in fear and continue to do so after Friday's incident."



Md Abdullah, General Secretary of Khatme Nabuwat Preservation Council, said, "We're observing the situation. We have not decided whether to file a case. We'll let everyone know about our next move after discussing it following the funeral prayers for the dead."

