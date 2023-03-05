Video
Hi-tech parks aim to attract local, foreign investment in IT sector

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shaikh Shahrukh

 
Technology parks, also referred to as Hi-tech parks, are specific locations that provide resources, infrastructure, and support for firms that rely on technology business.

In order to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in country, Bangladesh has recently made notable advancements in the creation of High-tech parks. Around the country, the government has built various High-Tech Parks. This comprises the Janata Tower Software Technology Park in Dhaka and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park in Gazipur. These parks provide cutting-edge amenities including high-speed internet, cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure, and a consistent power supply.

The establishment of hi-tech parks in Bangladesh is a crucial step towards building a knowledge-based economy. These parks aim to attract local and foreign investment in the information technology (IT) sector, create jobs and contribute to economic growth. The government has set a target to create millions of jobs in the IT sector by 2025 and the development of Hi-tech parks is a key component of this plan.

Currently, there are around 28 Hi-tech parks (HTP)/Software Technology Parks (STP)/IT Training and Incubation Centres across the country. The concerned authority has completed some of them which are currently operational. Also, they are working on several other projects which are under construction.

Moreover, the government has recently approved some more hi-tech park projects. Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) is working to implement and maintain these projects. The government established BHTPA under the "Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Act-2010" with the objective of creating an investment-friendly environment and creating employment through the development and growth of high-tech industries in the country. Operational Hi-Tech Parks are Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakoir, Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park, Jashore, Software Technology Park, Janata Tower and Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre, Natore.

Currently, there are 4 Hi-Tech parks operational in Bangladesh. First is the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, located at Kaliakoire in Gazipur. Spread over an area of 355 acres, the facility has several buildings. This includes a factory building of about 60,000 sft a signature building of over 150,000 sft a Solaris building of 2 lakh sq. ft and an industrial building of 25,000 sft. In addition, there is a three-story admin building, a two-story service building, and a four-tier data centre in the park.

Hi-Tech parks under construction are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, Rajshahi, Hi-Tech Park, Sylhet (Sylhet Electronics City), IT/Hi-Tech Park at District Level (12 districts), IT Business and Incubation Centre, CUET, IT Business and Incubation Centre, Rajshahi, ICT Incubator Cum Training Centre, KUET There are currently 5 Hi-Tech parks under construction in Bangladesh.

They are - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park and IT Business and Incubation Centre in Rajshahi, Hi-Tech Park in Sylhet Electronics City, IT Business and Incubation Centre in CUET and ICT Incubator & Training Centre in KUET.

Also, more IT/Hi-Tech Parks are being developed in 12 districts of the country. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved this project in 2017. However, the construction work of 8 of them has started in February 2022 and the rest will be done gradually.

Approved Hi-Tech park projects are Mymensingh Hi-Tech Park, Jamalpur Hi-Tech Park, Keraniganj Hi-Tech Park, Comilla Hi-Tech Park, Barisal Hi-Tech Park, Cox's Bazar Hi-Tech Park, Gopalganj Hi-Tech Park, Bangladesh Bharot Digital Service and Employment Training (BDSET) Centre, Barendra Silicon City, Rajshahi.

Earlier, the Indian government will provide Tk 1,746.4 crore of the project cost and the rest of the Tk 50 crore will come from the Bangladesh government. Moreover, India will also provide another Tk 75 crore for setting up the Bangladesh-Bharat Digital Edutainment centre and the Bangladesh-Bharat Digital Service and Employment Training (BDSET) Centre. These projects are aimed at creating employment opportunities, driving innovation and technology development, and boosting economic growth in Bangladesh.

The future prospects for hi-tech parks in Bangladesh are promising. The government is committed to creating a favourable environment for technology-based businesses, including tax incentives and investment opportunities. The country has a large pool of young and talented graduates in the IT sector, making it an attractive destination for technology companies. With the right policies and investments, Bangladesh has the potential to become a hub for technological innovation and entrepreneurship in the Asia-Pacific region.


