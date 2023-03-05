Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Groom's father killed in fight over meat shortage at wedding

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

NILPHAMARI, Mar 4: A man was killed on his son's wedding day after a fight erupted due to "shortage of meat" in the food served in Jaldhaka upazila's Bagulagari Ershad Bazar area under Nilphamari district.

The deceased, Nuru Mia, was a resident of Hajirhat area of Rangpur.

Police have arrested two people, including the bride's father. According to locals, the bride's family invited a total of 100 guests, but 250 people attended the ceremony from the groom's side, which led to a food shortage.

Quoting witnesses, police said that an argument started between the bride's and the groom's sides due to the "shortage of meat" that escalated into a serious fight.

Nuru Mia fell to the ground at one point and died on his way to the hospital.

Firoz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jaldhaka police station, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

"Legal steps will be taken based on the results of the autopsy," he said. Both sides are preparing to file cases.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proton beam therapy opens new era in cancer treatment
Garment workers block Banani road
5 killed, 100 injured in road accidents
Khulna physicians call off strike
Dinajpur Edn Board employee openly consumes drugs
Heavy police patrol keeping peace in tense Panchagarh city
Hi-tech parks aim to attract local, foreign investment in IT sector
Groom's father killed in fight over meat shortage at wedding


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft