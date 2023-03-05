Groom's father killed in fight over meat shortage at wedding

NILPHAMARI, Mar 4: A man was killed on his son's wedding day after a fight erupted due to "shortage of meat" in the food served in Jaldhaka upazila's Bagulagari Ershad Bazar area under Nilphamari district.



The deceased, Nuru Mia, was a resident of Hajirhat area of Rangpur.



Police have arrested two people, including the bride's father. According to locals, the bride's family invited a total of 100 guests, but 250 people attended the ceremony from the groom's side, which led to a food shortage.



Quoting witnesses, police said that an argument started between the bride's and the groom's sides due to the "shortage of meat" that escalated into a serious fight.



Nuru Mia fell to the ground at one point and died on his way to the hospital.



Firoz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jaldhaka police station, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.



"Legal steps will be taken based on the results of the autopsy," he said. Both sides are preparing to file cases. UNB

