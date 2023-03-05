Two injured in A/C explosion at Gulshan



Two persons suffered burn injuries after an air-conditioner (AC) exploded in their house in the capital's Gulshan area on Saturday morning.



The incident happened at about 6:15am in Gulshan-2 Niketon Society No 6.



Victim Gopal Malli, 28, and Mizanur Rahman, 20, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The Condition of Gopal is critical as 100 per cent of his body is burnt.



Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Rashed Bin Khaled said they suspect that the AC might have exploded due to a short circuit. The fire originated on the fourth floor of a six-storey building.



Being informed, three units from Tejgaon rushed to the scene and managed to douse the blaze at about 6:53am.

