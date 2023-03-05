

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast



The victims injured included Shamsul Alam, aged above 60, Noor Hossain, 30, Mohammad Arafat, 22, Motaleb, 52, Fancy, 30, Jasim Uddin, 45, Narayan, 60, Forkan, 35, Shahriar, 26, and Zahid Hasan, 26.

Identities of the other victims could not be ascertained immediately.



The incident took place at 'Seema Oxygen Oxyco Ltd' at Kadamrasulpur at around 4:30pm.



On information, nine units of firefighters rushed to the spot, Chattogram Fire Service Station Officer Enamul Haque told the Daily Observer.



He said, "Bodies of five people have been recovered so far. Some 30 people have been injured. The number of casualties could increase."



Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Hamid Mia said that the explosion occurred at about 4:30pm.



Nine units of Sitakunda and Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 5.40pm, said Officer-in-Charge of Fire Service Media Cell Deputy Assistant Director Shajahan Sikder.



Meanwhile, Nurul Alam Ashek, In-Charge of the Hospital Police Outpost said, around 30 individuals have been admiited to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with injuries.



The explosion damaged the entire plant. Smoke billowing from the factory could be seen from far away. Some onlookers said they saw body parts severed by the blast at the site. The Military Police were called to tackle the situation.



Deceased Shamsul Alam's son-in-law Mohammad Salahuddin said that parts of a cylinder hit his father-in-law when he was reading a newspaper at a tea stall about 500-metre from the oxygen plant.



