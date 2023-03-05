Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Ashraful Islam

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 4: At least six people were reported killed and 30 others injured in fire that broke out in an oxygen plant after an explosion at Kadamrasulpur area in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Saturday.

The victims injured included Shamsul Alam, aged above 60,  Noor Hossain, 30, Mohammad Arafat, 22, Motaleb, 52, Fancy, 30, Jasim Uddin, 45, Narayan, 60, Forkan, 35, Shahriar, 26, and Zahid Hasan, 26.
Identities of the other victims could not be ascertained immediately.

The incident took place at 'Seema Oxygen Oxyco Ltd' at Kadamrasulpur at  around 4:30pm.

On information, nine units of firefighters rushed to the spot, Chattogram Fire Service Station Officer Enamul Haque told the Daily Observer.

He said, "Bodies of five people have been recovered so far. Some 30 people have been injured. The number of casualties could increase."

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast

6 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant blast

Chattogram Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Taib Mohammad Arif said "Rescue operations are on and the death toll might increase as a number of the injured are in critical condition."

Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Hamid Mia said that the explosion occurred at about 4:30pm.

Nine units of Sitakunda and Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 5.40pm, said Officer-in-Charge of Fire Service Media Cell Deputy Assistant Director Shajahan Sikder.

Meanwhile, Nurul Alam Ashek, In-Charge of the Hospital Police Outpost said, around 30 individuals have been admiited to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with injuries.

The explosion damaged the entire plant. Smoke billowing from the factory could be seen from far away. Some onlookers said they saw body parts severed by the blast at the site. The Military Police were called to tackle the situation.

Deceased Shamsul Alam's son-in-law Mohammad Salahuddin said that parts of a cylinder hit his father-in-law when he was reading a newspaper at a tea stall about 500-metre from the oxygen plant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proton beam therapy opens new era in cancer treatment
Garment workers block Banani road
5 killed, 100 injured in road accidents
Khulna physicians call off strike
Dinajpur Edn Board employee openly consumes drugs
Heavy police patrol keeping peace in tense Panchagarh city
Hi-tech parks aim to attract local, foreign investment in IT sector
Groom's father killed in fight over meat shortage at wedding


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft