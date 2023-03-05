BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan



Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at a memorial meeting on Moslem Uddin Ahmed, MP, former president of Chattogram South District AL, at International Convention Hall in Chattogram on Saturday evening.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said BNP's existence will face a crisis if it does not participate in the next general election.

Hasan urged BNP leaders including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy to keep in mind that hundreds of BNP leaders like advocate Abdus Sattar of Brahmanbaria are ready to contest the next parliamentary elections, even if BNP does not join election.



"I saw in newspaper that Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a temporary member of BNP's standing committee, said that AL will face a crisis if BNP does not come in the next election. BNP did not join the elections in 2014, AL was not in crisis of existence, BNP was in crisis of existence. In 2018, the BNP joined polls at the eleventh hours and won only six seats. AL has not faced any difficulties, rather BNP is in crisis," he said.



Dr Hasan said these as special guest at the memorial meeting on Moslem Uddin Ahmed, MP, former president of Chattogram South District AL this evening.



Chattogram City, North and South District AL arranged the function at city's International Convention Hall.



City Awami League President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury presided over the function while Bangladesh AL General Secretary, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, spoke the function as chief guest.



Chattogram south district AL General Secretary Mofizur Rahman conducted the function while Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, MP, addressed the function as main speaker.



Hasan said all members of BNP Standing Committee are temporary only Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are permanent.



Praying for eternal peace of departed soul of Moslem Uddin Ahmed, Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "Moslem Uddin was a brave freedom fighter, during the war he was arrested by the Pakistani army along with our late leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury."



"Then both of them acted as mad and were released from the hands of Pakistani army. After being released, they again went to the liberation war. Moslem came such stage from a street level leader, he has left us untimely," he added.





Dr Hasan said Moslem had been suffering from cancer for two years long, but no one would have guessed that he had cancer.



"He did not become a political leader by title, he became a political leader from an activist. We have such leaders at the district level in our party and they are an asset to our party, they are the ones who hold this party together. We have a lot to learn from Moslem Uddin Ahmad's life, as he became from activist to leader," the information minister added.



Dr Hasan said political workers have a lot to learn from his political life, how to mix with the party workers.



Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, MP, Awami League Finance Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, north District AL President MA Salam and acting President of South District AL Motaherul Islam Chowdhury addressed the function as special guests.





