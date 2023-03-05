Video
Home Back Page

AL takes out processions, holds rallies in capital during BNP’s protest march

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

During BNP's protest march at every thana in the city, ruling Awami League (AL) took out processions at every thana in Dhaka and 'peace rallies' at 10 locations in the capital on Saturday.

Several central AL leaders as well as the leaders of Dhaka North city and South city AL led the processions and rallies.

During visits to various parts of the city, the Daily Observer found that the ruling party took out 50 processions in the capital city.

The ruling party said that it held peaceful rallies at 10 places in the capital.

Dhaka North City and Dhaka South City AL units arranged the rallies, six in Dhaka South City, including on Bangabandhu Avenue, Shyampur Railgate, Jatrabari Chowrasta, Dhakeshwari Balur Matth, Mugda Stadium and Dhanmondi 32-and four in the North City-Mirpur 1, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Madhya Badda and Amir Complex in Uttara.

Leaders and activists from all the thanas joined these rallies with processions and rallies held at 3:00 pm.

AL presidium member and deputy leader in parliament Matia Chowdhury, MP, was present as the chief guest at the Dhanmondi rally. Central leaders were present in other rallies.

AL central member Sanjida Khanam was present at Shyampur-Kadamtali, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain at Jatrabari-Demra, Presidium Member Kamrul Islam at Wari-Gendaria-Sutrapur, Presidium Member Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin at Lalbagh-Kotwali-Chawk Bazar-Bangshal, Presidim Member Abdur Razzaque at Matijheel-Paltan-Shahbagh-Shajahanpur and Central Member Sayeed Khokon at Mugda-Sabujbagh-Khilgaon.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak was present as chief guest at Mohammadpur Town Hall's rally and AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue rally.

In his speech, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Sheikh Hasina's government has modernised  backward Bangladesh. But BNP repeatedly burned people in the name of movement."

Addressing Mirza Fakhrul, Nanak said, "BNP is plotting against the country and Traique Rahman is doing international conspiracy staying in London."

He urged BNP to return to the path of democracy leaving the path of conspiracy. Nanak said, "No government can be ousted without election."


