

China-Bangladesh grand culture, art night held



The cultural programme was held at the National Theater Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy by Kuming National Song and Dance Theater and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.



Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Md Abul Mansur Secretary Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury Secretaty (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the programme.



Liaquat Ali Lucky said, "Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisaged bilateral strong relationships between Bangladesh and China. After that both of the countries have exchanged culture delegations many times."



Lucky thanked the cultural ministry of China on the occasion.exchange.



He also expects cultural exchanges between the two countries will increase in the future.



Mentioning that, "Culture plays an important role in ceasing terrorism and increasing humanity in the world," Lucky said, "Bangladesh and China are working together to uphold humanity in the world not only by exchanging culture troupes but also many other social activities."



Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "Bangladesh and China have strong friendships for a long time. The relation is developing day by day by cultural exchanges."



He said, "As an ambassador of China to Bangladesh I am proud to be a part of the development partner of Bangladesh."



He also said China lifted all regulation of Covid-19 travel to China. Now all the people can travel to China freely.



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy performed a group dance 'Rohinganama" and a special acrobatic show.

Dance and musical shows were performed with the participation of 26 artistes from China.



Among others Defence Attache Senior Colonel Du Jinsheng, Commercial Counsellor Song Yang, Political Councillor Wang Zhihong and Cultural Councillor Yu Liwen attended the programme.



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh celebrated grand China-Bangladesh Culture and Art Night on Saturday.The cultural programme was held at the National Theater Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy by Kuming National Song and Dance Theater and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Md Abul Mansur Secretary Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury Secretaty (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the programme.Liaquat Ali Lucky said, "Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisaged bilateral strong relationships between Bangladesh and China. After that both of the countries have exchanged culture delegations many times."Lucky thanked the cultural ministry of China on the occasion.exchange.He also expects cultural exchanges between the two countries will increase in the future.Mentioning that, "Culture plays an important role in ceasing terrorism and increasing humanity in the world," Lucky said, "Bangladesh and China are working together to uphold humanity in the world not only by exchanging culture troupes but also many other social activities."Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "Bangladesh and China have strong friendships for a long time. The relation is developing day by day by cultural exchanges."He said, "As an ambassador of China to Bangladesh I am proud to be a part of the development partner of Bangladesh."He also said China lifted all regulation of Covid-19 travel to China. Now all the people can travel to China freely.Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy performed a group dance 'Rohinganama" and a special acrobatic show.Dance and musical shows were performed with the participation of 26 artistes from China.Among others Defence Attache Senior Colonel Du Jinsheng, Commercial Counsellor Song Yang, Political Councillor Wang Zhihong and Cultural Councillor Yu Liwen attended the programme.