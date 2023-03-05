Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

China-Bangladesh grand culture, art night held

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

China-Bangladesh grand culture, art night held

China-Bangladesh grand culture, art night held

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh celebrated grand China-Bangladesh Culture and Art Night on Saturday.

The cultural programme was held at the National Theater Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy by Kuming National Song and Dance Theater and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Md Abul Mansur Secretary Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury Secretaty (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the programme.

Liaquat Ali Lucky said, "Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisaged bilateral strong relationships between Bangladesh and China. After that both of the countries have exchanged culture delegations many times."

Lucky thanked the cultural ministry of China on the occasion.exchange.

He also expects cultural exchanges between  the two countries will increase in the future.

Mentioning that, "Culture plays an important role in ceasing terrorism and increasing humanity in the world," Lucky said, "Bangladesh and China are working together to uphold humanity in the world not only by exchanging culture troupes but also many other social activities."

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "Bangladesh and China have strong friendships for a long time. The relation is developing day by day by cultural exchanges."

He said, "As an ambassador of China to Bangladesh I am proud to be a part of the development partner of Bangladesh."

He also said China lifted all regulation of Covid-19 travel to China. Now all the people can travel to China freely.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy performed a group dance 'Rohinganama" and a special acrobatic show.
Dance and musical shows were performed with the participation of 26 artistes from China.

Among others Defence Attache Senior Colonel Du Jinsheng, Commercial Counsellor Song Yang, Political Councillor Wang Zhihong and Cultural Councillor Yu Liwen attended the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People will not let AL to hold another farcical nat’l election: Fakhrul
AL takes out processions, holds rallies in capital during BNP’s protest march
China-Bangladesh grand culture, art night held
Quader returns after health check-up
Sheikh Kamal Youth Games wraps up
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ctg admin warns against price manipulation during Ramadan
India ranked 1st, BD 5th on internet shutdowns : Global report


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft