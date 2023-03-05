Video
Home Back Page

Sheikh Kamal Youth Games wraps up

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The curtain of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games came down on Saturday amid some moments to savour forever, fireworks and a mesmerizing cultural programme.

With the participation of about 60,000 athletes, coaches, technical officials and sports organizers, the extravaganza started on January 2.

A total of 4,000 athletes took part in the final phase. The meet ended after seven days' festivities that kept the country's sports fraternity captivated.  

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP(Bar), OSP, NDU, PSC, Ph.D. announced the closing of the carnival.

'I am announcing the closing of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023,' he declared.

The Army Chief enjoyed the three-hour long closing ceremony as chief guest. BOA Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, other BOA officials, senior officials of Bangladesh Army, various federation officials were present at that time.

With players from eight divisions, there were 24 disciplines in the games and Chattogram finally emerged as the best. The youths from the Port City are at the top with a total of 146 medals including 49 gold, 40 silvers and 57 bronzes. Dhaka division which came second also won a total of 146 medals but they had 46 gold, 39 silvers, 61 bronzes. Khulna division finished third with a total of 144 medals including 42 gold, 43 silvers and 59 bronzes.

The closing ceremony is divided into two parts. The first phase saw the arrival of chief guest Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, athletics 100 and 800-meter events, Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games start-to-finish audio-visual display, presentation of crest to sponsors, speech by chief guest and closing announcement. The second phase is organized with 1 hour and 30 minutes of eye-catching cultural programme where the artistes kept the audience spellbound with the rhythm of the tune.

The gallery at the Army Stadium was packed on Saturday. The presence of school-college students and people from various walks of life made the closing ceremony of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games unique.

Before the start of the athletic event, a few minutes of audio visuals were played showing various developments in the country. Some clips of the Youth Games were shown there. A different vibe is created during the popular athletic event of 100m sprint as the speed of the youngsters coupled with the roar of the spectators created an atmosphere to cherish. There was 25 minutes break after the sprint.

Thereafter the closing ceremony began with a short audiovisual which portrayed the whole Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games.


