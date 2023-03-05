Ctg admin warns against price manipulation during Ramadan

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 4: The Chattogram district administration on Saturday warned that stern action would be taken against anyone who was found to be involved in price manipulation during the month of Ramadan.



They have already constituted 40 mobile monitoring teams to control the price hike in the city and all upazilas of the district.



The monitoring teams will visit the areas round the clock headed by an executive magistrate.



"The monitoring works of those teams will begin from Sunday with all powers to fine and jail the defaulters," Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer on Saturday.



He said, "30 teams in all 15 upazilas and 10 teams in the city will work regularly." He further said that the administration had taken a step to control local producers of sugar and edible oil.



Sugar and edible oil are locally produced by a few numbers of producers. They can freely fix the prices of those items intentionally.



"In order to restrict the monopoly of producers we have already proposed to Commerce Ministry to hang a list of their sold items in mill gate," DC Basher said.



"The mobile monitoring teams will also test the quality of the consumer items in the market," he said.

Meanwhile, the price hike of Gram (Chhola), one of the main Iftar items, has made a record in the market. The importers could not import Gram due to increase of dollar prices. But huge quantities of Gram have been imported from India through land ports.



According to local market sources, one kg Gram is now selling at Tk 90, which is a record in the history of Iftar items in the country. According to local businessmen, one dishonest syndicate including some larger Industrial groups, has taken the monopoly of Chhola market of the country.



One Shamsul Alam of Khatunganj wholesale market said, "Such a record high price of Gram is the first of its time in the country."



Over 15 trucks carrying Gram have been entering the country through land port every day, he said.



Besides, the prices of broiler have also been marked a high rise in the market shooting up to taka 250 per kg. It is also a record price in the market. Only two months back, broiler was sold at Tk 150 per kg. The prices of dates, one of the iftar items have also record higher in the market. According to market sources, prices of dates have increased over 50 per cent in the local market.



The businessmen blamed the increase of dollar prices for price hike of dates in local market.



Sources said, different types of quality dates are being sold in the market from Tk 1000 to 2000 per kg.



But government said that the country would not face any shortage of essential commodities in the coming fasting month of Ramadan as the timely measures of the government have helped increase the imports of consumer goods significantly stabilising the market with sufficient supply.



Also the adequate imports of commodities have helped wholesalers build sizable stocks ahead of Ramadan, easing the opening letters of credit (LCs) for essential commodities to keep prices at a tolerable level during the Ramadan beginning in the last part of March.

