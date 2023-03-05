World Univ observes Engineering Day

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, World University of Bangladesh celebrated the World Engineering Day through various programme on Saturday.



These initiatives include teacher and student rallies, workshops and poster presentation competitions, among others.



Honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury attended the rally on Saturday and inaugurated all these events by releasing balloons with heads of various departments and staff. They also brought out a rally of teachers and students from the main entrance of the university.