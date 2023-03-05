Kishore Bangla’s Editor pays courtesy call on President-elect Shahabuddin



The founder director of 'The Daily Observer', Editor and Publisher of 'Kishore Bangla', Chief Editor of 'Mohammadi News Agency (MNA)' and Chairman of 'Mohammadi Group of Companies' Mir Mosharref Hossain paid a courtesy call on the newly-elected President of People's Republic of Bangladesh Md Shahabuddin at his Gulshan office on Saturday.Word Soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and Ekushey Padak 2023 winner freedom fighter Manoranjan Ghoshal was also present during the courtesy call.Mir Mosharref Hossain presented a memoir published on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. The fully coloured memoir was the first one to be published on the occasion. It is full of information on the history of liberation war and Bangabandhu's life and is suitable for children and teenagers.Mir Mosharref Hossain is the editor and publisher of the memoir.Writings of many politicians, intellectuals and litterateurs were included in the book.