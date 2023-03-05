DMP arrests 38 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Detective Branch under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 38 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in different areas of the capital.



During the drive, 6,701 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets, 62 grams and 90 puria (small packet) of heroin, 49 kg 210 grams of cannabis, 5 bottle of phensidyl syrup and 10 drug injections were seized from their possession.



As part of regular anti-narcotics operation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted operation in various places in the capital from March 3 at 6:00am on Saturday. BSS



