Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:54 AM
Youths will build future humane world: Speaker

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said that the youths will build the future's humane world, which will be enlightened with all basic human values like tolerance, peaceful coexistence and patriotism.

"Every university student should be embedded with the basic values such as tolerance, peaceful coexistence and patriotism," she told the reunion function of Dhaka University (DU) Sociology Department's alumni at TSC auditorium as the chief guest, said a press release.

DU Sociology Alumni Association President Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury presided over the programme while acting Secretary General of the alumni association Dr Ferdous Zaman gave the welcome speech.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, Principal Coordinator (SDG affairs) at Prime Minister's Office Md Akhter Hossain and DU Sociology Department Chairman Sadeka Halim spoke as special guests.

Dr Sharmin said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of transforming the country into 'SMART Bangladesh' by 2041 from 'Digital Bangladesh' is underway.

The premier has formulated the Delta Plan-2100 to protect the country from the adverse effects of climate change, she added.

She welcomed the initiative of Sociology Alumni Association to give support to students with special needs and said apart from the Sociology Department, you (Sociology Alumni Association leaders) should extend support towards development and constructive activities of DU.

Dr Sharmin said every student should work sincerely to take the DU forward from their own position.
Former and incumbent students of DU Sociology Department, teachers and invited guests joined the event.     BSS


