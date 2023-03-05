Video
Sunday, 5 March, 2023
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: Police on Saturday arrested 3 suspects in connection with the stabbing of a student of Rajshahi University on the campus.

Police arrested those conducting drives in different areas of the city till noon, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandrima Police Station of Rajshahi city SM Masud Parvez.

Earlier on Friday night, Abdullah Al Zaheed, a Bangla Department student of the university, was seriously injured after being stabbed by some muggers at Fine Arts faculty premises at around 8:00pm.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the emergency unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMC).     UNB


