Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:53 AM
Home Editorial

Contents in advertisements

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Dear Sir

Advertisement is a communication means used to interact with the public at large. Nothing can be achieved until and unless it is advertised rightly. Therefore for anything that involves the public, advertisement is a necessity.

Earlier, when advertising was completely dependent on the print media, extra precautions about the content of advertisements were taken. However, since the inception of the electronic form of advertisement, the content of advertisements has declined gradually with the passage of time and nowadays almost in all advertisements, decency plus clarity is compromised. Audiences sometimes are not even aware of what is the intention behind the advertisement.

The electronic form of advertisement is a better persuasive mode of communication than print form because it influences the audience more due to its lustre, but advertisement-makers have forgotten that a good advertisement catches the audience's eye in a few seconds and if it fails to do so or appears unconvincing, it crashes completely and next time obviously the audience will not watch it consciously.

Nowadays, advertisements have become confusing. It is necessary for ad-makers to analyse their advertisements from the audience's point of view while keeping the requirement of decency plus clarity in mind so that it influences audiences in such a way that the audience does what is conveyed in the advertisement.

Ibadul Islam
Comilla


