Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Turning Buriganga into garbage

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

We are worried over the way the river Buriganga is trembling in the balance. The file photo recently front-paged in this daily only reveals the level of all sorts of human cruelties the river has been subjected to. Who will say from the image of its jet black water with unbearable reek that once it was a crystal clear life-blood of the country?

While this image only speaks volumes of our sheer apathy and utter failure in preserving country�s water bodies, it also hints at how money and muscle speak louder than law and how our repeated concerns fall in deaf ears of the authority concerned often with sheer neglect.

According to the caption, Burignaga has reached such a dire state with indiscriminate discharge of wastes by the city dwellers which reiterates the World Health Organization (WHO) observation that dumping of toxic wastes has turned it as one of the most polluted rivers.

Despite anti-pollution laws, many rivers now sport pitch black water, not to say rampant dumping of untreated chemical waste from factories and industrial units on their banks. Unfortunately, this has been going on for decades. Today, we have been obsessed with the idea of development, no matter whatever environmental toll it takes on us.

To make Dhaka a habitable city, there is in no alternative to restore this historical river. We believe that the improvement in the quality of life of the capital, which has been repeatedly hitting the headlines for its worst air condition, is to a large extent linked to the revival of Buriganga.

Not only from the environmental point, when it comes to socio-economic and historical points, the river holds a unique importance. Awash with the memoirs of Mughal rule, it is also a heritage of profound historical values. The preservation of anything having historical significance is not only foundational to shape the philosophical vision of a nation, if conserved properly; it can also positively impact the country�s tourism industry.

The constant choking of our rivers and other bodies of water must stop immediately and the government needs to be zero-tolerant when it comes to protecting them from early extinction.

We urge the concerned river authorities to immediately free the Buriganga from the control of the invaders and to face the culprits to the music. We cannot leave our water resources untapped at this point. When national resources are not properly dealt with by people, government needs to come down heavily. We expect that the National River Commission �NRC will no more remain a toothless tiger. It must jump into action.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contents in advertisements
Turning Buriganga into garbage
Increase seats on public transport for women
HC's observation on student politics upsetting
Wireless power for dealing energy crisis
Yet another power price hike!
Are footpaths for bikers or pedestrians?
Sugar market at sixes and sevens


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft