Turning Buriganga into garbage

We are worried over the way the river Buriganga is trembling in the balance. The file photo recently front-paged in this daily only reveals the level of all sorts of human cruelties the river has been subjected to. Who will say from the image of its jet black water with unbearable reek that once it was a crystal clear life-blood of the country?



While this image only speaks volumes of our sheer apathy and utter failure in preserving country�s water bodies, it also hints at how money and muscle speak louder than law and how our repeated concerns fall in deaf ears of the authority concerned often with sheer neglect.



According to the caption, Burignaga has reached such a dire state with indiscriminate discharge of wastes by the city dwellers which reiterates the World Health Organization (WHO) observation that dumping of toxic wastes has turned it as one of the most polluted rivers.



Despite anti-pollution laws, many rivers now sport pitch black water, not to say rampant dumping of untreated chemical waste from factories and industrial units on their banks. Unfortunately, this has been going on for decades. Today, we have been obsessed with the idea of development, no matter whatever environmental toll it takes on us.



To make Dhaka a habitable city, there is in no alternative to restore this historical river. We believe that the improvement in the quality of life of the capital, which has been repeatedly hitting the headlines for its worst air condition, is to a large extent linked to the revival of Buriganga.



Not only from the environmental point, when it comes to socio-economic and historical points, the river holds a unique importance. Awash with the memoirs of Mughal rule, it is also a heritage of profound historical values. The preservation of anything having historical significance is not only foundational to shape the philosophical vision of a nation, if conserved properly; it can also positively impact the country�s tourism industry.



The constant choking of our rivers and other bodies of water must stop immediately and the government needs to be zero-tolerant when it comes to protecting them from early extinction.



We urge the concerned river authorities to immediately free the Buriganga from the control of the invaders and to face the culprits to the music. We cannot leave our water resources untapped at this point. When national resources are not properly dealt with by people, government needs to come down heavily. We expect that the National River Commission �NRC will no more remain a toothless tiger. It must jump into action.



