Improvident PDB makes us pay price

Common people are paying a heavy price for something they are not to blame. It happens when the government has hiked electricity prices three times in less than as many months with the latest 5% increase last week. People in general are baffled as they find any fine mornings some sort of price spikes whether for essential commodities or for utility services like electricity, gas, water and public and private transportations.



Electricity tariff has been raised again and again every now and then as per International Monetary Fund�s conditions to phase out energy sector�s subsidies which have been on the rise year after year since our independence in 1971 with no end in sight of such financial supports in the name of subsidies from people�s taxes.



Corruption, cronyism, inefficiency and mismanagement are all to blame for prolonged power sector crisis that was once thought to be gone when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced country�s 100% electricity coverage early last year. That announcement was in contrast with the unpleasant memories during the period of Begum Khaleda Zia�s government in 2005 when the scion of the Zia family, Tarique Rahman, was tarred with the involvement in the much-hyped �electricity poles� scandal. It was like putting the cart before the horse as the then Khaleda government under the influence of her son set up extensive distribution lines before generating adequate amount of electricity. At that time electricity was synonym for lightning as when it would come and go, nobody would know it.



Blackouts and load-shedding have come back again. The similar scenario but the other way has arisen now with power generation capacity peaking at 23,482MW against the maximum demand of around 15,000MW. As a result, there always a significant portion of electricity remains unutilized or surplus if all power plants are in operation. Although sometimes some plants are sitting idle for want of fuel which has to be ensured by the government according to the contracts with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Power Development Board (PDB) has to pay for capacity charges.



Capacity charge is something ominous and much talked about issue for the past few years that has already brought down our power sector to its knee for paying over Tk.20,000 crore a year. It�s a phantom as PDB is paying for nothing. With this capacity charge payment, total subsidy in the power sector in the current financial year is likely to exceed Tk.50,000 crore.



Despite capacity charge accounting for half of the total subsidies allocated for the power sector, this menace sees no sign to abate in the near future with at least 13 new IPPs in the pipeline. At present, there are 98 IPPs in operation apart from 58 fully government-owned and two Private-Public Partnership (PPP) power plants.



Independent Power Producers are actually assured of profits with inappropriate agreements in favor of IPPs and accordingly, they receive payment as capacity charges at any circumstances on the basis of �take or pay� condition. IPPs also enjoy sovereign guarantee for their foreign loans and benefit from tax free imports of machinery and equipment for their power plants.



IPP owners are privileged to live in a world unto itself. They were given impunity from prosecution and the Section 9 of the Act pertinent to their contracts clearly states: ��No question regarding the validity of any act done or purported to be done, any action taken or any order issued or direction given under this act shall be raised in any court.�� It has fully safeguarded IPPs interests at the expense of people�s money.



Ambiguity, obscurity and inefficiency in signing contracts have reached even international levels. Bangladesh had struck a deal with Adani Power in 2015 to purchase 1,600MW electricity from its ultra-supercritical power plant located in the Indian eastern state of Jharkhand's Godda district and the deal is said to have been fully in favor of Adani Power that would add to woes in our power sector. Transparency International Bangladesh has already called for a rethink of the Adani deal but there is little chance for Bangladesh to pull out of the contract because of its 'unconditional and irrevocable' sovereign guarantee that Dhaka would purchase the entire power generated for 25 years.



Another latest example is Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project where Bangladesh has to pay as fines for any delay even whether it is done by the Russian contractors as per the contract which invokes that if Dhaka fails to spend the stipulated amount of money, it has to pay 0.5% as commitment fees on the unspent money. Bangladesh has already paid Tk.78 crore as fines with another Tk.31 crore remaining as dues.



With people becoming increasingly restive struggling to make their ends meet on the back of frequent price hikes of utility services and almost all the essential commodities, government must swing into action immediately to grab the bull by the horns in the power sector. Otherwise, government�s all economic and development achievements would count for nothing.

- The writer is a senior journalist



