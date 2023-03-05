How underserved consumers can avoid exploitation in market economy?

When talking about the individuals of Bangladesh, "underserved customers" refers to those who, for various socioeconomic reasons such as poverty, low income, a lack of infrastructure, and restricted resources, have limited access to food, healthcare, education, financial services, and technology.



Customers in this demographic frequently face barriers while trying to purchase high-quality goods and services, leading to their marginalization and exclusion from the economy as a whole. They may not have the same level of consumer protection as other members of the community, making them vulnerable to abuse by dodgy businesses. Hence, it is crucial to meet the needs of underserved consumers in Bangladesh to ensure that they have fair access to essential goods and services and are protected from exploitation.



A farmer in a rural part of Bangladesh who lacks access to conventional banking services is an illustration of a person who is not being adequately served in the country. This farmer might not have easy access to financial resources including credit, savings, and insurance. They are not to be able to afford to develop their farm or business, or to deal with any emergency costs that may arise, such as those caused by natural disasters or unexpected medical bills. This can require the farmer to rely on unofficial lenders, who may charge exorbitant interest rates or refuse to provide adequate collateral. To promote financial inclusion and long-term economic growth in Bangladesh, it is crucial to satisfy the needs of underserved clients like this farmer, who may otherwise become mired in a cycle of debt and financial instability. However, some of the most fundamental issues that underserved consumers in Bangladesh's market economy face are as follows:



Possibility of obtaining essential items and services at reasonable prices low income, poverty, and a lack of resources make it difficult for underserved customers to obtain essential goods and services like food, healthcare, education, financial services, and technology.



It is probable that these people are not afforded the same level of consumer protection as others, making them more vulnerable to con artists.



Some underserved consumers may also live in rural areas with limited access to basic utilities like reliable electricity and running water. This could make it more challenging for these shoppers to obtain even the most fundamental goods and services.



Because they cannot buy as much and there is less competition in the market, businesses may charge underserved clients a higher price for the items and services they need.



Customers who fall within the "underserved" category often lack easy access to mainstream banking, savings, and insurance options. This can make it hard for consumers to make investments in their businesses or cover unforeseen expenses.



If we care about the growth of the market economy in Bangladesh and the decline of inequality, we must pay close attention to the needs of the underserved customer.Customers in the market economy of Bangladesh who are not getting what they need can pursue various different options. Some such solutions are shown below:



In order to make it easier for consumers who do not have access to financial services to obtain these services, the government and financial institutions should work together to create programs like microfinance, mobile banking, and financial literacy.



Strict laws and regulations are needed to protect the purchasing power of underserved customers and stop businesses from exploiting them.



It is critical to invest in roads, energy, and water supply infrastructure to increase the availability of basic goods and services to unserved customers in rural areas.



Trade liberalization and antitrust regulations are two examples of government policies that increase competition in the market and could lead to lower prices for essential goods and services, which would be of particular benefit to underserved consumers.



To help the poor and underserved and ensure a fairer distribution of wealth, we need to put in place initiatives and programs that aid individuals in climbing out of poverty, as well as social safety nets.



The existing market economy in Bangladesh makes it difficult for underserved customers to obtain essential items and services. Yet if politicians, businesses, and civil society organizations work together to execute the above recommendations, they will be able to advance financial inclusion, consumer protection, infrastructure development, competition, and the elimination of poverty. For the goal of more balanced economic growth and less inequality in Bangladesh, it is crucial to pay attention to the needs of consumers who are now being ignored.



- Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Assistant Professor in Marketing, BRAC Business School, BRAC University



