

Improving nutritional status in crisis period



The war in Ukraine further disrupted economic recovery sharply. All the attention and concern over the years emphasized saving lives and keeping people safe from infectious diseases and now it�s turned to combat economic instability. Some issues which put humans at risk and have direct links with higher mortality and economic losses are getting lower attention.



The pandemic pushes the poverty rate higher and the number of extreme poverty rates also increases significantly. Research conducted by the IPC-Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report revealed that nearly 36% of the total population of Bangladesh has food insecurity and 13% people went to bed in May 2022 hungry which was 7% in June 2021. In the global hunger index report 2022, Bangladesh scored 19.6 which ranks 84 out of 121 countries, deteriorating from the rank of 75 in the year 2020. This scenario clearly states that the pandemic reversed the progress. Approximately 23% of children in Bangladesh under five are underweight, indicating a poor nutritional situation. Disorder in the global supply chain created by the pandemic and current phenomena of the Russia-Ukraine war are pushing the condition to worsen and the spiraling hike of essential commodities could lead to more food insecurity.



Poor Nutritional status means less immunity and is prone to disease and loss of life. Over 2 million people have been infected by Covid-19 and nearly 30,000 people have died in Bangladesh which analysts believe has a direct link to poor nutritional status. Alongside weak immunity and poor nutrition can create mental illness, cognitive impairment, reduced work capacity, and underweight children's birth. It is estimated that USD 5.6 trillion in economic loss is caused by malnutrition every year across the world and in Bangladesh's perspective; it is more than USD 1 billion. In this circumstance, there needs to be a well-planned strategy and some common agenda to improve the nutritional status of mass people.



A key barrier to achieving the nutritional goal in Bangladesh perspective is the bare awareness of mass people regarding Food & Nutrition. Still, people believe nutritious food is costly and not affordable by many. But many most often neglect green food and seasonal fruits with high nutritional value. Moreover, Processed food leads to obesity and other health complications taking up most of our menu plan. People are getting used to eating spicy, fried food and street food which contains unhealthy ingredients and pathogens as well. So, it's urgent to disseminate knowledge about food and nutrition via digital platforms, animation, posters, banners, miking, and workshops by involving social organizations, government, non-governmental organizations, and educational institutions in an effective coordinated way.



Food fortification, which is the process of adding nutrients to food to enhance quality and health benefits, has proven an effective strategy to improve nutrition status in all classes of people. Many countries made food fortification mandatory to combat certain diseases. Food fortification on a variety of new foods to promote a healthy diet and better nutrition already integrated into the National Food & Nutrition Security Policy needs to be evaluated and strictly monitored on a priority basis. School feeding programs provide food fortified with vitamins and minerals that could be extended to the rest of the country. They need to ensure the availability of food supplements for those affected by chronic disease. Bangladesh's government should upgrade its food fortification and food supplements policy by assessing the current scenario and proper execution can immensely contribute to easing micronutrient deficiency.



Remote jobs started many years ago with the help of the internet. During covid restrictions �work from home� approach has been adopted by many financial institutions. This trend is getting popular in all types of financial institutions and many have obligatory certain days of work from home. Nowadays we are too dependent on technology in many cases, which means our physical labor is substantially reduced. Besides, infrastructure for walking and cycling facilities is not sufficient in our country. This trend leads people to physical inactivity which slows the metabolism in the human body and has a relation to developed non-communicable diseases in the long run. Some research also shows that physical activity significantly improves health and nutritional status. Therefore, it�s necessary to ensure public open spaces, infrastructure, and sports grounds in every area to make people physically engaged and lively.



Nutritionally Vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, and older people with higher nutritional needs and low access to nutritious food items are prone to diseases and health complications. With World bank support the Bangladesh government implemented an income support program from 2017 to 2021 for the poorest providing cash to insolvent pregnant women and mothers with below five years of children to improve Children's nutrition, Cognitive development and make them ready for school. This ISPP program brought significant positive changes like higher care for the mother, children, and the mother's ability to spend money on their children's development. The government needs to ensure this program runs constantly on a wide scale by including all vulnerable groups to strengthen the anti-malnutrition drive.



There is no indication that the tough will be over soon. But access to safe food and proper nutrition can further help the nation to be resilient. This uncertain situation taught us to focus more on human development with a targeted vision and adequate execution of the plan.



- Arafat Hossain, Graduated in Nutrition and Food Engineering, Daffodil International University



