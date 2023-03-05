Soil cutting from cropland goes unabated at Kapasia KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Mar 4: Soil cutting with excavator from three-cropping land in Kapasia Upazila of the district is taking place in a hectic manner.





Farmer Salauddin Titu of Targaon Madhyapara Village made a complaint to Upazila Land Office on Wednesday.







A visit found local soil traders making a road to bring soil over the land of farmer Titu. They have managed farmers Alauddin, Kamal, Khoka, Ashraf and Hamida to cut soil from their lands.







Farmers are made lured to allow soil cutting from their lands by money.





Farmers said, owners of brick kilns are paying Tk 5,000 to farmers for 1000-foot soil.





Titu also said, "I protested cutting soil from my land. But soil trader Altaf Hossain beat me. They are cutting soil by 25/30 feet deep in others' lands, making these canal."





Locals said, soil traders are becoming more reckless due to the lack of visible step by the administration; they are destroying the environment and rural roads.







Farmer Alauddin said, "The soil was cut from my agricultural land in the dark of night. Farmers have no way to survive."





Targaon No. 9 Union Member Altaf Hossain Pradhan Khoka said, "I do not want to say anything about this."





Union Chairman Aybur Rahman Sikder said, "Soil cutting is prohibited. I asked through mike to stop soil-cutting."





Upazila Agriculture Officer Suman Kumar Bashak, "I have received the complaint. I will take action on this matter."





Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Golam Morshed Khan said, "After talking with the complainer, I will take measure."





A section of soil traders is cutting soil from croplands in several villages under Targaon Union of the upazila.Upazila Land Office Kanungo Nurul Islam, "The complaint has been submitted to our Land Office."