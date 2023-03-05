Video
Home Countryside

Three die from drinking liqueur in Jhenidah

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, Mar 4: Three people died of alcohol poisoning in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir, 35, son of Harun-or-Rashid, Bipul Kumar, 45, son of Anil Kumar, residents of Nodipara area, and Razib Hossain, 25, son of Khokon of  Dhakale Para in the upazila.

Locals said, three people fell sick after consuming alcohol and were taken to a local homeopathy medicine shop on Thursday night. Jahangir died at his house, Bipul Das died at Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, and  Rajib died at Jashore Sadar Hospital.

Bipul's brother Nirmal Kumar said, Bipul was taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex in the early hours of Friday, and, later on, on-duty doctor referred him to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, but he died on the way.

Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex's Physician Shibly Khatun said, according to the record book, a man named Razib Hossain came to the complex with sickness after drinking alcohol, and later on, he was sent to Jashore Sadar Hospital as his condition was critical.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Abdur Rahim Mollah confirmed the matter.


