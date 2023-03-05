Man arrested with firearms in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Mar 4: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with one LG gun and two rounds of cartridges from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The arrested man is Md Kamal, 38, a resident of Andarchar Union.





Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the union in the evening, and arrested the man along with the firearms.





He is an accused in a murder case.





However, a case under the Arms Act was filed against the arrested with the police station concerned in this regard, the SP added.