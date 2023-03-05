Video
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:52 AM
Home Countryside

Man arrested with firearms in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Mar 4: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with one LG gun and two rounds of cartridges from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested man is Md Kamal, 38, a resident of Andarchar Union.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the union in the evening, and arrested the man along with the firearms.

He is an accused in a murder case.

However, a case under the Arms Act was filed against the arrested with the police station concerned in this regard, the SP added.


