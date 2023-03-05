Six people found dead in six districts

Six people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Jashore, Madaripur, Barishal, Satkhira, Sylhet and Bogura, in two days.





JASHORE: Police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver from a fishery in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Rashed, 30, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Gadkhali Mathbari Village under Jhikargacha Upazila.





According to the deceased's family members, Rashed went out of the house along with his easy bike on Thursday afternoon, but did not return.





They tried to reach his mobile phone, but it was switched off. Later on, they came to know that police found his body in the fishery on Friday afternoon.





Azizur Rahman Sardar, owner of the fishery, said he saw the body was floating in the fishery when he went there to feed the fishes in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body. The body was, later, sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station (PS) AKM Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.







SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from her house in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Aklima Akter, wife of Italy expatriate Shahlam Fakir, a resident of Bhennatena Village under Baheratala South Union in the upazila.







According to police and the deceased's family sources, Aklima and her 6-year-old daughter Sadia were living at their house in Shibchar Upazila.







On Friday, Sadia woke up in the morning and called her mother but did not get any response. Sadia then called the neighbours. Later on, the neighbours saw the body and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Shibchar PS OC Md Anwar Hosen said the mouth of Aklima was tied with a black cloth and the body has several injury marks.





Police suspected that she might have been strangled to death by miscreants.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





Meanwhile, multiple police team led by Assistant Superintend of Police Md Anisur Rahman, OC Md Anwar Hosen and Inspector (Investigation) Md Amir Serniabat have visited the scene.





BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Kirtankhola River in the district on Friday morning.





The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth in the Kirtankhola River in the morning and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sub-Inspector of Barisal Sadar Naval PS Md Masum confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken after investigation.





SATKHIRA: Police recovered the hanging body of an Imam from a mosque in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Israfil Hosen, 35, son of Ahmed Ali Molla, a resident of Harinnagar Village of the upazila. He was an Imam of a local mosque.





Local sources said the incident took place at Uttarpara Baitun Nur Jame Mosque in Bangshipur of Shyamnagar. They found the body of Israfil hanging from the ceiling fan of the mosque at night when they went there for Esha prayers.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.







Shyamnagar PS OC Nurul Islam said in primary investigation, police suspected that Israfil might have committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of the room in the house.





However, the actual reason behind his death could not be known immediately. The law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





SYLHET: A female student of a private university has been found hanging with a ceiling fan at a dormitory in the city on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Sharmi Rani Nath, 20, an honours second year student of Computer Science and Electronics Department of Metropolitan University in the city. She was the daughter of Shatendra Chandra Nath of Sylhet.





Sharmi Rani had been living at the female hostel for a year on rent.





It was learnt that Sharmi was alone at the room on Thursday as her roommate went to her village home. Another roommate found Sharmi hanging with the ceiling through a window in the afternoon as the door was locked from inside.





Being informed, the university authorities along with the police personnel went to that room and recovered the body breaking open the door, said Shahporan PS OC Sayed Anisur Rahman.





Primarily, it was suspected that the student might have committed suicide. A total of 10 sleeping pills were found beside the body.





However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: The hanging body of a schoolgirl was recovered from her house in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Rokeya Khatun, 15, daughter of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Mirzapur Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at a local high school.





Police sources said the girl's family members spotted the girl hanging from a pole with her scarf at their house in the area in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and have recovered the body of the girl from the scene.





Kumida Panditpukur Investigation Centre In-Charge Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, an unnatural death case was filed with Nandigram PS in this regard, the police officer added.