19 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 19 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Bogura, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Barishal, Chattogram, Pabna and Meherpur, in recent times.







BOGURA: Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Shahjahanpur upazilas of the district recently.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 11 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.





The arrested are Md Sumon Islam, 27, and Md Hira Islam, 28, hail from Dinajpur District.





RAB-12 official said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a bus at Matidali Biman crossing area and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the RAB official added.





On the other hand, RAB members, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 10,680 yaba tablets from Shajahanpur Upazila on Friday night.





The arrested persons are: Manik Mia, of Durgahata Village under Gabtali Upazila; and Rabiul Islam Rana, of Sagatia Village and Mahabub Alam, of Sarai Village under Kahalu Upazila in the district.





RAB-12 Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Bogura Police Nazrul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sajapur area of the upazila and arrested the trio along with the drugs.





A case has been filed with Shajahanpur PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested, the RAB official added.





NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a man along with 765 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.





The arrested is Rashedul Islam Prakash alias Banglalink Rashed, 35, a resident of Gullakhali Village under the upazila.





Hatia BCG Station Commander M Rafiqul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Hatiya Municipality area and arrested the man along with the drugs.





During primary investigation, the accused confessed that he used to collect yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts and supplied it to different areas of the upazila.





A case has been filed with the PS concerned under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested in this regard, the BCG official added.





BAGERHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 9.75 kilograms of hemp from Fakirhat Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested person is Md Humayun Kabir, 38. He is a resident of Jaldhaka Upazila in Nilphamari District.





RAB-6 Deputy Director (Media) Tarek Anam Banna said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila in the district at the night of February 26 and arrested the man along with the drugs.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat PS Md Alimuzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 5.5 kilograms of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are Abdul Rashid, 27, a resident of Kabirmamud Village and Safiqul Islam, 30, of Chandrakhana Village under Fulbari Sadar Union in the upazila of the district.





Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Bagher Bazar area on February 25, and arrested the duo along with the drugs. At that time, police recovered 5.5 kilograms of hemp from the tank of their motorcycle.





A case has been filed with Fulbari PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.





KISHOREGANJ: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Katiadi and Bhairab upazilas in the district in recent times.





Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with eight kilograms of hemp from Katiadi Upazila.





The arrested are Anjana, 30, of Paschim Bagrait Village of Katiadi Upazila, and Leel Banu, 29, hailed from Tulakandi Village in Bhairab Upazila of the district.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Katiadi Model PS Md Dulal Mia said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Swanirvar Bazaar of the upazila in the district on February 24, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.





Meanwhile, a woman has been arrested along with drugs from Bhairab Upazila in the district.





The arrested person is Roksana Begum, 41, hails from Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.





Bhariab Model PS SI Usman Goni said a team of police conducted a drive in Durjoy Mor area on February 24, and arrested the woman along with 3,000 yaba tablets.





A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Acts with Bhariab Model PS in this regard, the SI added.





BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 64 kilograms of hemp from the Barishal-Dhaka highway at Ward No. 14 of the city.





The arrested persons are Md Gias Uddin, 30, and Md Shakil Mia, 22, hail from Muradnagar Upazila in Cumilla District.





Assistant Director of Barisal Divisional Intelligence Office of DNC Md Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off a team of the department conducted a drive in a pickup van on February 24, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





During primary investigation, the arrested people admitted that they used to supply drugs in several districts.





A case was filed with the PS concerned under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested, the DNC official added.





LOHAGARA, CHATOOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug traders with 1.6 lakh yaba tablets from Chunoti area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway under Lohagara Upazila of the district.





Police also recovered one single barrel gun, 40 run cartridges and detained a covered van which is used for yaba trading from their possession.





The arrested persons are truck driver Farid Mia, 27 and his assistance Md Nur Hossain Sobuj, 25, both hail from Cox's Bazar District.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers, halted a Chattogram-bound covered van on February 24, and detained Farid and Sobuj along with 1.6 lakh yaba tablets in Chunoti area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the upazila of the district.





Lohagara PS OC Atiqur Rahman said the arrested persons confessed to involving with the trading of yaba tablets for a long time.





Two separate cases have been filed with Lohagara PS and the arrested persons were produced before the court, the OC added.





PABNA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 105kgs of hemp from Bera Upazila in the district recently.





The detained persons are: Rabiul Islam, 35, Shampur Village under Kotwali PS, and Shahadat Hosen, 24, of Buriachang Upazila of Cumilla District.





RAB-12 Pabna Camp Company Commander Tawhidul Mobin Khan said they had information that some drug peddlers will carry hemp on a truck.





Later on, a team of RAB-12 raided the C&B intersection of the upazila on February 23, and arrested them along with 105kgs of hemp in 100 sacks.





However, the arrested persons were handed over to Bera PS after filing of a case against them, the RAB official added.





MEHERPUR: Police detained a man along with three grams of heroin from the district recently.





The arrestee is Rasel Ahmed, 35, son of Shafiqul Islam of Kutubpur Village of Meherpur Sadar Upazila.







The OC of Meherpur Sadar PS said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Sheikh Mainul Islam raided the house of Rasel at around 11pm on February 23, and arrested him along with three grams of heroin.





After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.