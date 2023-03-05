Ghaghat River gheraoes 150 families at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Mar 4: About 150 families of Mahishbandi Village under Sadullapur Upazila of the district are facing communication suffering due to lack of a road and a bridge.





The village is surrounded by the Ghaghat River from all directions. The houses of the village were eroded by rivers. People of the village are marooned. They are using a deplorable bamboo bridge over the Ghaghat.



A visit to Mahishbandi Purbapara (an island) under Rasulpur Union found such scene of public plight.







Different aged people including children and students were seen crossing the river over the broken bamboo pathway.







There is no road in other end of the river. People were seen getting onto the main roads by walking on isles of croplands.







Locals said, these families have been dwelling in the village for several eras. The living standard of these families is below the poverty line.





They have to walk about 600-metre on cropland isles to reach the main road.





Earlier, these houses were surrounded by rivers from three directions. But the north side was not river surrounded. But due to unabated erosion, that side of the village has turned into a wide canal. Now these villagers are living in a marooned condition.







Local public representatives are not seeing this serious living crisis in the village.





Locals demanded a bridge over the river.





Locals Jamirul Islam and Ful Mia said, "We have to cross the canal over a rickety bamboo bridge taking life risk. We demand a road and bridge here."





"I am a van driver. I have to keep my van in other's house as my house is not linked with road. In the absence of road and bridge, we have to face hassle in case of marrying our children."





Rasulpur Union Reserved Seat Member's husband Aminul Islam said, there is no end to suffering of people of Mahishbandi Village. One road and bridge are essential here.





A written application will be submitted to the authorities concerned, he added.





In this regard, Advocate Umme Kulsum Smriti, MP (Gaibandha-3 Sadullapur-Polashbari) was attempted over social media for her comment, but she was not available.