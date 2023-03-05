Man electrocuted at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Mar 4: A farmer was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Yusuf Khalifa, 40, a resident of Miajanpur Village under Char Madraj Union in the upazila.





Char Madraj Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mojammel Haque said the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was watering on his crop land with an electric motor, which left him critically injured.





Local farmers and his family members rescued him and admitted to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where he died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.





Officer-in-Charge of Char Fasson Police Station Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.