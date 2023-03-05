Free medical camp held in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Mar 4: About 1,500 underprivileged people have been provided free medical services in Hili of the district recently.





The free medical camp was held at the premises of Boigram Youth Club at Hili.





It was organized by the club in collaboration with 'Do Something Foundation'.





It was known that a medical team from Bogura went there and provided several types of medical services during the programme.





Hakimpur Press Club President Golam Mustafizur Rahman Milon, Boigram Youth Club President Masud Rana and Journalist Lutfur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.