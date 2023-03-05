Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a housewife have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Habiganj and Narsingdi, in four days.





BAGERHAT: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mongla Upazila of the district early Friday.





The deceased was identified as Goapal Mukharjee, 36, a resident of Tatibunia Village under Mithakhali Union in the upazila. According to local sources, the man committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near his house early in the morning.





Being informed, police recovered the body to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.





HABIGANJ: A young man has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Joynagor Village under Lukra Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Ruman Mia, 22, son of Rahmat Ali, a resident of Joynagar Village in the upazila.





Quoting locals, police said the youth took poison following a family feud in the morning and became seriously ill.





Relatives of the youth took him to Habiganj District Modern Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Habiganj Sadar PS OC Gulam Mortuza confirmed the matter.





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.





Deceased Sania Akter, 18, was the daughter of Shajahan Hazari, a resident of Mahbudabad Nama Para Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.





Bilkis, the deceased's mother, said Sania was in relationship with one Sazid for long, and they got married in a courthouse last year without informing their families. After few days, Sazid's family members went to Sania's house and promised to marry her but they started demanding dowry later.





"On Tuesday evening, I found her hanging body in her room when we returned home from an invitation. They mentally forced my daughter to commit suicide," she added.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.







The body was, later, sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the deceased's mother filed a case with Raipura PS as the plaintiff.





Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.