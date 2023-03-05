Video
Home Countryside

Wheat farmers eye bumper production in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023
Our Correspondent

Wheat farmers eye bumper production in Rajshahi

Wheat farmers eye bumper production in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: This Rabi season different varieties of wheat have been cultivated on lands in Bagha Upazila of the      district.

According to field sources, wheat fields have yielded brightly. Harvesting will started within a month. Wheat growers are expecting bumper output.

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Office sources said, 6,000 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under wheat cultivation in the upazila.  The production target has been fixed at three tonnes per ha.

Varieties included Sonali, Pradeep, Vijay, Shatabdi, Sourav, and Gaurav.

Of these, Pradeep Variety is much-yielding. Vijay and Shatabdi varieties would be widely cultivated in the past. But these have decreased slightly due to less-production.

A recent visit found wide wheat field on chars of the Padma River.

Nazrul Islam, a grower of Padma char, said, he has cultivated wheat on five bighas at Tk 7,000. He is hopeful of getting a bumper production if good weather prevails.

Grower Mustafizur Rahman said, if farmers do not get the desired wheat price, the demand of wheat farming will decrease in the coming year. He sought the government's monitoring to control the market syndicate.

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, wheat production will be better than other crops as weather is suitable for wheat cultivation. Farmers are being provided with all necessary advice to cultivate wheat in a healthy method, he added.


« PreviousNext »

