16 killed, 27 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 16 people including five women have been killed and at least 27 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Rangamati, Faridpur, Joypurhat, Netrakona, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Barishal, Tangail and Lalmonirhat, in three days.







RANGAMATI: A tourist was killed and seven others were injured as tourists carrying vehicle 'Chander Gari' fell into a ditch while returning from Sajek in the district on Friday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Fardin Hasan Bishal, 35, a resident of Shyampur in Dhaka.





The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.





Nurul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station (PS), said the 'Chander Gari' carrying some tourists overturned after losing its control over the steering when the vehicle reached Khasrang Hill Resort area from Sajek's Konglak Hill, and fell into a ditch at around 5pm, which left Fardin dead on the spot and seven other tourists injured.







Later on, a team of Bangladesh Army and police rescued the injured people and took them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex for treatment, the OC added.





FARIDPUR: Two motorcycle riders were killed after being crushed by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.





One of the two deceased was identified as Inzamul, 30, a resident of Baithakhali area of Sadar Upazila. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.





According to police and local sources, two persons were going towards the new bus stand in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle from Faridpur Town. On the way, a truck crushed them from behind on Angina Bridge adjacent to Khodabox Road at around 5 pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.





Faridpur Kotwali PS OC MA Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A battery-run auto-van driver was killed in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 34, son of Abu Taleb, a resident of Khapra Village in the upazila.







Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin said a speedy tractor hit a battery-run auto-van in Punat area of the upazila in the afternoon while Abdur Rahim was loading his vehicle with potato, which left him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tractor and arrested its driver Abdul Momin from the scene, the OC added.







NETRAKONA: A man and his wife were killed and their daughter was injured after being hit by a bus in Atpara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased were identified as Azharul Islam Nantu, 44, son of late Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Satgaon Village under Mendipur Union in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district, and his wife Naisa Akhter, 34.





Local sources said Azharul Islam was going to Khaliajuri from Netrakona riding by a motorcycle at around 9:30 am along with his wife and daughter.





On the way, a bus hit the motorcycle from behind in Matikata-Krishnapur area on the Netrakona-Madan road under Atpara Upazila, which left the trio critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Azharul dead and referred Naisa Akhter to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.





Later on, Naisa Akhter succumbed to her injuries at the MMCH at around 11:30 am while undergoing treatment.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the MMCH morgue for autopsies.





Atpara PS OC Ujjal Kanti Sarker confirmed the incident.





SYLHET: A man and his son were killed in a collision between a CNG and a microbus in Zakiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.





According to local sources, Falik Ahmed was going to his in-laws' house in Shahbagh area under Barhal Union of the district along with his son Shahin riding by a CNG. On the way, a microbus coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Parchak Batratal area on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road at around 11 am. The CNG fell into a ditch. At that time, Shahin died on the spot.





Later on, Falik Ahmad succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.





Zakiganj PS OC Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident.





A woman was killed as a brick-laden tractor hit her in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Jakia Khatun, 35.





Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlul Rashid said the accident occurred in Andharmuha area of Chirirbandar on Thursday noon when a brick-laden tractor hit a van carrying passengers from behind, leaving Jakia critically injured. Injured Jakia was rescued and taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where she succumbed to her injuries.





However, the law enforcers have seized the tractor but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.





Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed as his vehicle overturned in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place in Bottali area of Hare Krishna Village under Khatta Madobpara Union in the upazila at around 9 am.





Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 32, was the son of Aynul Islam, a resident of Khatta Madobpara Village in the upazila.





According to local sources, Mizanur was going to Danghapara Bazaar riding by his auto-bike. When he reached Bottali area, the auto-bike overturned after losing its control over the steering as it ran over a dog. He died on the spot.





Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.





Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.





BARISHAL: The OC of Barguna District Special Branch was killed after his motorcycle being hit by a Dhaka-bound bus in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal on Thursday morning.





The accident took place at around 9:30am in Kanthaltoli area of the upazila.





Superintendent of Police (SP) in Barguna Md Abdus Salam said deceased Waas Mohammad Nazrul Islam was heading towards Barguna from Barishal riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a bus belonging to 'Hanif Paribahan' crashed his motorbike, leaving him seriously injured.





Critically injured OC Nazrul Islam was rescued and taken to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





The body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after legal procedure, the SP added.





Police, however, seized the killer bus.





KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Three women were killed and at least 15 others injured when a pickup turned turtle in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Shahana Begum, 60, of Gandail; Noor Jahan, daughter of Mahtab Ali of Pechamanik Village under Jamalpur Sadar Upazila; and Firoza Begum, daughter of Jabed Ali of Gourang Village under Dhanbari Upazila in Tangail.





Police source said about 22 men and women were going to an annual Urs Mahfil at Enayetpur in Sirajganj District riding by a pickup from Jamalpur District.





On the way, the pickup van lost control over its steering and fell into a ditch on the side of the highway at Analiyabari under Kalihati Upazila at around 2pm. Two women died on the spot and another woman died on her way to Tangail General Hospital.





At least 15 people were also injured at that time.





The injured were rescued and admitted to the hospital.





Bangabandhu Bridge East PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.





He said the pickup was going to Urs Mahfil at Enayetpur in Sirajgabj district with 20 to 25 passengers on board. When the vehicle reached near Bridge No. 10 at Analiyabari, the driver lost control of the steering and the pickup fell into a roadside ditch, leaving two women dead on the spot.







Another woman succumbed when the injured were rushed to Tangail General Hospital for admission and treatment. The injured 15 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.







However, the bodies would be handed over to their respective families after completion of legal procedures, the OC added.





LALMONIRHAT: Two persons were killed as truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Burimari area under Mahendranagar Union of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Nabiul, 31, hailed from Tushbhander Union, and Rezaul, a resident of Barabari Union of the district.





Locals rushed the injured to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, where Rabiul succumbed to his injures.







The deceased were identified as Falik Ahmed, 45, a resident of Sherpur Village under Golapganj Upazila of the district, and his son Shahin Ahmed, 8.DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in Chirirbandar and Hakimpur upazilas of the district in two days.Lalmonirhat Sadar PS OC Ershadul Alam said a Barabari-bound auto-rickshaw with 7 to 8 people from Lalmonirhat Sadar collided head-on with a truck in Burimari area on the Lalmonirhat-Rangpur highway in the afternoon, leaving Nabiul Islam dead on the spot and other passengers injured.However, the killer truck was seized from the scene, the official added.