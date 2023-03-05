UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran Tehran, Mar 4: The UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had "constructive" meetings with Iranian officials that could pave the way for the revival of a landmark 2015 agreement.





"By having a constructive discussion, like we are having now, and having good agreements, like I am sure we are going to have, we are going to be paving the way for important agreements," Grossi said in a news conference in Tehran alongside Mohammad Eslami, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.





Grossi's two-day visit came amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal with world powers that promised Iran a relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.





The restrictions in the accord -- known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA -- were intended to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied.





Eslami called for other signatories to fulfil their "obligations".





"Three European and some other countries are just focusing on Iran's JCPOA obligations," he told the news conference. "They too have obligations that they need to adhere to."





"We came to an arrangement (with Grossi) to define our cooperation within the framework of the safeguards."





The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord.





The two-day visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency comes as the Vienna-based organisation seeks greater cooperation with Iran over its nuclear activities.





Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday and a diplomatic source told AFP that he would meet Raisi during his trip to "relaunch the dialogue" on Iran's atomic work and to "reset the relationship at the highest level".





Grossi had made clear "that he was only prepared to go to Tehran if he had an invitation to speak with the president," the source added.





Uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent -- just under the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb -- had been detected at Iran's underground Fordow plant about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP this week.





Tehran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, and said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent purity.





Iran's government noted that "unintended fluctuations may have occurred" during the enrichment process.





The discovery came after Iran had substantially modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium, without declaring it to the IAEA.





Grossi was greeted Friday at Mehrabad International Airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and later met with its head Mohammad Eslami.





During the visit, the IAEA director general will try to secure "more access to the (Fordow) site, more inspections," the diplomatic source said. �AFP