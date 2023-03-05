Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran

UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran

Tehran, Mar 4: The UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had "constructive" meetings with Iranian officials that could pave the way for the revival of a landmark 2015 agreement.

"By having a constructive discussion, like we are having now, and having good agreements, like I am sure we are going to have, we are going to be paving the way for important agreements," Grossi said in a news conference in Tehran alongside Mohammad Eslami, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Grossi's two-day visit came amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal with world powers that promised Iran a relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

The restrictions in the accord -- known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA -- were intended to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied.

Eslami called for other signatories to fulfil their "obligations".

"Three European and some other countries are just focusing on Iran's JCPOA obligations," he told the news conference. "They too have obligations that they need to adhere to."

"We came to an arrangement (with Grossi) to define our cooperation within the framework of the safeguards."

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord.

The two-day visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency comes as the Vienna-based organisation seeks greater cooperation with Iran over its nuclear activities.

Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday and a diplomatic source told AFP that he would meet Raisi during his trip to "relaunch the dialogue" on Iran's atomic work and to "reset the relationship at the highest level".

Grossi had made clear "that he was only prepared to go to Tehran if he had an invitation to speak with the president," the source added.

Uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent -- just under the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb -- had been detected at Iran's underground Fordow plant about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP this week.

Tehran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, and said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent purity.

Iran's government noted that "unintended fluctuations
may have occurred" during the enrichment process.

The discovery came after Iran had substantially modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium, without declaring it to the IAEA.

Grossi was greeted Friday at Mehrabad International Airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and later met with its head Mohammad Eslami.

They were to hold a joint press conference Saturday morning.

During the visit, the IAEA director general will try to secure "more access to the (Fordow) site, more inspections," the diplomatic source said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flooding in southern Malaysia forces 40,000 people to flee homes
US announces $400m in new Ukraine security assistance
UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran
US should pay attention to domestic problems instead of sanctioning: Russia
UN talks to protect high seas continue into early morning
S Jaishankar, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss G20 agenda
US poses worst nuclear threat to world: China
S Lanka’s rate hike shows commitment to rapid disinflation: IMF


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft