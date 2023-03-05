US should pay attention to domestic problems instead of sanctioning: Russia

WASHINGTON, Mar 4: Sanctions introduced by the United States against six Russian nationals working the justice system are meddling in Russia's domestic affairs, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington Igor Girenko said in a comment.





"We regard the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 3 against a number of Russian officials under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the violation of Vladimir Kara-Murza's rights as interference in the internal affairs of our country in order to obstruct justice," the official spokesman of the Russian mission said.





"We remind that Mr. Kara-Murza is accused of serious crimes: high treason, dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation with an undesirable organization in Russia, which are subject to criminal punishment," Girenko noted.





"Instead of waving a sanctions club, it's time for the United States authorities to get in touch with reality and pay attention to the deplorable domestic situation in the field of human rights and freedoms," he added.





In early February 2023, the Basmanny Court of Moscow extended the arrest of Kara-Murza in the case of high treason and public dissemination of knowingly false information about Russian Armed Forces' operations. � TASS