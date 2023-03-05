Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN talks to protect high seas continue into early morning

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 4: UN member states were still hard at work on Saturday morning after a sleepless night spent trying to finalize a long-awaited agreement to protect the high seas, a fragile and vital treasure that covers nearly half the planet.

After more than 15 years of informal and formal talks, negotiators have reached the end of two new weeks of discussions -- the third "final" session in less than a year.

But as of early Saturday morning in New York, participants were still wrangling over the highly political issue of benefit-sharing for research derived from marine genetic resources collected on the high seas.

"We do still have a few issues to clear, but it is making progress and delegations are demonstrating flexibility," conference chair Rena Lee said around 1:30 am (0630 GMT).

Earlier on Friday night, Lee had said there was still "a window of opportunity to seal the deal, and we mustn't let this opportunity slip through our hands."

An updated draft text seen hours later by AFP did not contain the section on genetic resources, but appeared to be far from finished.

"It still has a lot of brackets in, which raises the question at this late stage of how they plan to go through it all," said Nathalie Rey of the High Seas Alliance, a grouping of around 40 NGOs.

"But it's clear at 4 am, they are still really trying very hard to land the treaty today, otherwise they would have thrown in the towel."

Even if compromises are found on all the remaining disputes, the treaty cannot be formally adopted at this session, Lee explained on Friday.

But it could be "finalized" without the possibility of reopening discussions on substantive sections, before a formal adoption at a later date, she added.

Even without adoption Friday, "It's a massive step," said Veronica Frank of Greenpeace.

Disputes include the procedure for creating marine protected areas, the model for environmental impact studies of planned activities on the high seas and the sharing of potential benefits of newly discovered marine resources.

The high seas begin at the border of countries' exclusive economic zones, which extend up to 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from coastlines.
They thus fall under the jurisdiction of no country.

While the high seas comprise more than 60 percent of the world's oceans and nearly half the planet's surface, they have long drawn far less attention than coastal waters and a few iconic species.

Only about one percent of the high seas are currently protected.

Ocean ecosystems create half the oxygen humans breathe and limit global warming by absorbing much of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities.

But they are threatened by climate change, pollution and overfishing.

For many, any agreement hinges on equity between the rich global North and poorer global South.

Developing countries, without the means to afford costly research, say they fear being left aside while others make profits from the commercialization of potential substances discovered in the international waters.

In a move seen as an attempt to build trust between rich and poor countries, the European Union pledged 40 million euros ($42 million) in New York to facilitate the ratification of the treaty and its early implementation.

Delegates to a global conference in Panama on saving the world's oceans also pledged $19 billion this week, including $6 billion from the United States and $860 million from the EU for marine conservation.

Observers interviewed by AFP say that resolving these politically sensitive financial issues could help ease other sticking points.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flooding in southern Malaysia forces 40,000 people to flee homes
US announces $400m in new Ukraine security assistance
UN nuclear chief reports ‘constructive’ talks with Iran
US should pay attention to domestic problems instead of sanctioning: Russia
UN talks to protect high seas continue into early morning
S Jaishankar, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss G20 agenda
US poses worst nuclear threat to world: China
S Lanka’s rate hike shows commitment to rapid disinflation: IMF


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft