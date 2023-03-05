At least 17 killed in fire at Indonesia fuel storage depot

JAKARTA, Mar 4: At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in a massive blaze at a state-run fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital.





The inferno burned several houses, caused people to flee in panic and forced the evacuation of residential areas near the depot run by energy firm Pertamina in north Jakarta, officials said.





The Jakarta fire and rescue department said 17 people were killed in Friday's blaze, which injured at least 50 more.





Many of those killed and injured suffered severe burns after the fire broke out, department chief Satriadi Gunawan told AFP. The blaze was put out several hours after it started, army chief of staff Dudung Abdurachman told reporters. �AFP