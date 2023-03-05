Shakib joins Mohammedan in last day of Players' Transfer Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan joined Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday, the last day of the Inter Club Players' Transfer of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).





He was the part of Mohammedan in the last year also but couldn't play any game due to his hectic International schedule. As Mohammedan couldn't move into the Super League phase, Shakib played some matches for Legends of Rupganj later.





Mohammedan also signed Mohammad Ashraful on the last day. Ashraful, the first poster of Bangladesh cricket, joined the traditional Motijhil outfit from Brothers Union.





After signing for Mohammedan alongside Shakib in person in the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) office today, Ashraful said this season is going to be his last in the country's most prestigious league.





"I want to retire from all format of cricket after this DPL," said Ashraful who started playing DPL for Surjotorun in 2000 at the age of just 17.





After playing one season there, he made his national team debut and became the youngest player to hit century in his maiden Test match.





Ashraful first played for Mohammedan in 2004-2005 season. The last time when Mohammedan became DPL champions in 2008, Ashraful was part of that team. Mohammedan have never won a DPL title since then.





Meanwhile, earlier Imrul Kayes also joined Mohammedan to bolster the team strength as they are eying to improve their result in the country's most coveted league.





This year's Players' Transfer was held amid low intensity due to the Bangladesh national team's home series against England. At the same time, most of the players confirmed their team ahead of the scheduled transfer. So signing was just a mere formalities.





Before signing Shakib and Ashraful, Mohammedan also roped in Mahmudullah Riyad. Prime Bank recruited Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who joined here from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club while Legends of Rupganj retained Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's service.





Prime Bank also recruited BPL champions coach Mohammad Salahuddin as their coach.





They have formed a formidable team, roping in the like of Mohammad Mithun, Nasir Hossain, Al Amin Junior, Alok Kapali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Shamim Patwari, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain and Rakibul Hasan.





Abahani Limited, the most successful team in DPL history, roped in Taskin Ahmed and Anamul Haque Bijoy amongst the notable players while recruited a bunch of youngsters like Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Ripon Mondal, Nahidul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan.







They also retained all of their front line players like Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Sakib.





Khaled Mahmud Sujon will supervise Abahani while Rajin Saleh will act as his assistant. In the last season, Abahani finished on third behind Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj. This year, the Dhanmondi outfit is eying to regain the coveted trophy.





Legends of Rupganj, the runners-up of the previous year acquired the service of the likes of Munim Shahriar who joined here from Abahani Limited, Sabbir Rahman, pacer Al Amin, Muktar Ali, Tanbir Haider, Irfan Shukkur, Sohag Gazi and others. �BSS