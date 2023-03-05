First batch of nat'l football team to leave for KSA today

A 13-memebr first batch of Bangladesh national football team will leave Dhaka for Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia (KSA) today to take part in the residential training camp ahead of the Tri-Nations Cup.





A Bangladesh Biman Air Lines flight, will carry the first match of the national team, will leave the airport at 1.15am.





The 18-memeber second batch of the national team will leave for the KSA on Monday (March 6 at 1.15 am midnight) to join the rest of the team members in the KSA.





The residential training camp will be held from March 5-17.





Apart from hosts Bangladesh, Brunei and Seychelles are the other two nations who will compete in this tournament scheduled to be held from March 22-28 at Sylhet Stadium in Sylhet.





Moreover, national team's Spanish assistant coach David Gomes, Spanish goalkeeping coach Miguel Angel Iglesias Anido, Australian physio Yogeshwar Senthilkumar and Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Tariq Raihan Kazi will join with the team on Monday (March 5) in Saudi Arabia from their respective countries.





Earlier, Spanish coach Javier Cabrera on Thursday last announced a 27-member preliminary squad for the Tri-Nation FIFA friendly tournament recalling the Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley.





SQUADGoalkeepers: Anisur Rahman Zico, Sahidul Alam Sohel, Mitul Marma, Mehedi Hasan Srabon; Defenders: Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Saad Uddin, Rimon Hossain, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Alamgir Molla, Rahmat Mia; Midfielders: Jamal Bhuiyan, Masuk Mia Joni, Sohel Rana, Hemonto Vincent Biswas, Rabiul Hasan, Mojibur Rahman Jony; Forwards: Rakib Hossain, Suman Reza, Matin Mia, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Eleta Kingsley, Mohammad Ibrahim, Aminur Rahman Sabuj, Emon Sharieh. BSS