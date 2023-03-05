Chattogram maintain supremacy in Wushu

Chattogram division maintained their supremacy in Wushu event of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games that concluded on Saturday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.





Chattogram division won 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze at the end of three-day meet while Khulna division finished behind Chattogram division with 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.





Rajshahi division won 2 gold, 5 silvers and 6 bronzes to finish third position while Rangpur division bagged 1 gold and 3 silvers to finish fourth in the event.





Besides, Dhaka division secured 1 gold, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes, Sylhet division bagged 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronzes, Mymensingh division collected 1 gold two bronze and Barisal division secured 1 silver and 2 bronze medal. BSS