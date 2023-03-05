Video
Tigers reach Chattogram to avoid ODI whitewash

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Bangladesh national team reached Chattogram on Saturday for their final ODI and first T20 match against England at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city.

The third and final ODI, which is crucial for the side to avoid an ODI whitewash, will be held on Monday while the first T20 match of three-match series is on March 9.

The rest of the two T20 matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 12 and 14.

The members of the T20 squad also reached Chattogram at the same flight along with the players of the ODI squad.

Bangladesh had already lost the ODI series, after tasting defeats in the first two matches. And thereby their seven years unbeaten run at home ODI series came to an end.

Coincidentally England was the last visitor to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in 2016.

England which won the first game by three wickets and second one by 132 runs now had the opportunity to whitewash Bangladesh. The last time the Tigers were whitewashed at home back in 2012 when Pakistan won all matches of three-match series. India also beat Bangladesh by 2-0 in three-match series in 2014, but technically that was not clean sweep as one match was washed out due to rain.

Bangladesh meanwhile retained the same squad for the third ODI but Shamim Patwari who was included in the team of second ODI was dropped for the third match.

Bangladesh Squad for 3rd ODI: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy

T20 Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam.     �BSS


