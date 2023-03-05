Shamim dropped from ODI squad just after 24 hours

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) keep faith on 14-member squad that declared earlier for the 1st and the 2nd ODIs and declared unchanged squad for the 3rd ODI. But all on a sudden, the night before the 2nd match, the BCB added middle order batter Shamim Patwari as the 15th member, who dropped in the following day.





Why such Shamim was added and why he was dropped without playing any match? Mushfiqur Rahim had niggle and was doubtful for the 2nd game. Shamim therefore, was picked as the back-up player. Mushi however, became fully fit and ready to play the third match.







Hardly there has any possibility to alter the playing eleven that played in earlier two matches. It means, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Towhid Hridoy have possibility to remained sideline in Chattogram as well if the Bangladesh think tank doesn't prefer Mustafizur to go for the rest. Either of Ebadot and or Hasan Mahmud will replace Mustafiz if it happens.