Irene, Nayeem country's fastest young sprinters Irene Akter of Khulna and Nayeem Sheikh of Rangpur emerged as the fastest sprinters of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games winning the 100 meter sprint crowds at the Army Stadium at Banani in Dhaka on Saturday.





Irene started with a bang and kept her superiority to overcome the challenge of Sultana Jinnat of Khulna.





Irene clocked 12.20 seconds to grab the Gold while Jinnat clocked 12.23 seconds to finish second.







Umme Sultana Popy of Rajshahi finished with a timing of 12.60 seconds to win the Bronze

Meanwhile, Nayeem Sheikh of Khulna showed his supremacy with a superb finish to emerge as the fastest boys sprinter finishing the sprint in 10.80 seconds.





Robiul Islam of the same division timed 10.93 to finish as the Silver medal winner. Arif Billah of Rajshahi won the Bronze with a time of 11.10 seconds.