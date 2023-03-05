Disappointed the way we started with the ball: Tamim Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal believes they squandered a golden opportunity to put England in pressure after sending the visitors in batting in the crucial second ODI of three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.





According to him, there was bit of help for the spinners in the first four or five overs, which they failed to capitalize on as England looked visibly shaky.





However as the visitors batters set them in the crease, they didn't give any chance, playing their aggressive brand of cricket to post a huge 326-7. Bangladesh indeed would have to rewrite a record of highest successful chase should they want to win the game to level the series.





They were unable to do that, being bowled out for just 194 in 44.4 overs.





The massive 132-run defeat gave them the taste of a series defeat at home for the first time since 2016.





"I was a bit disappointed with the way we started with the ball. There was a bit of help for the spinners, and I was disappointed with the way we bowled the first four-five overs," Tamim said after the match.





"We missed a run-out which was important. Roy and Buttler batted exceptionally well. When you lose, you can point fingers. I'm not going to do that.







We didn't do well as a team, and that's why we lost," he added.





Jason Roy hammered a 132 off 124 while England skipper Jos Buttler made 64 ball-76 to help the side compile a hefty total. Sam Curran had Bangladesh wobbled at 9-3 and the hosts could never recover from the initial collapse despite a 79-run partnership between Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan for the fourth wicket stand. Shakib scored 58 and Tamim made 35.





"When you lose three wickets in first three overs it becomes difficult. We took a bit of time but when you're chasing 326 and sometime you have to go. The intent Shakib showed was good, we took our time but it didn't work out today."





Buttler, who led the victory in 2016 as a stand-in captain, won his first ODI series since taking permanent charge last year as England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead.





"Bangladesh are a formidable team at home so we're delighted to get the win," Buttler said.





"Spoke about areas to improve from the last match and we really did that. Jason Roy did fantastically well with the bat, guys chipped in around him and then we made a fantastic start with the ball. Spoken before that these conditions we find the hardest as a team, so to play like we did today was a massive achievement," he added.





England which won the first game by three wickets, now had the opportunity to whitewash Bangladesh. The last time the Tigers were whitewashed at home back in 2012 when Pakistan took the three-match series. India also beat Bangladesh 2-0 in three-match series in 2014.





"Our standards were much higher than the first game. We talked about adapting to conditions in Chattogram and playing in a variety of ways. We'll asses the conditions and play accordingly, there's lots of guys putting their hands up and putting up performances, which is fantastic," Buttler concluded. BSS