Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:49 AM
Wimbledon to scrap Russia player ban

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

LONDON, MAR 4: British tennis chiefs are set to abandon their controversial ban on Russian and Belarusian players ahead of this year's Wimbledon championships, it was reported Friday.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the UK's governing Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) came under pressure from the British government to impose a ban.

Russian and Belarusian players were eventually barred from all five ATP tournaments staged by the LTA, including the longstanding Queen's Club event in London.

But Britain's Daily Telegraph reported Friday: "All expectations suggest that the AELTC will lower the ban on Russians and Belarusians".

However, it added players from those countries may need to sign a declaration promising they will not "promote or glorify" Russia president Vladimir Putin's war in any way during the tournament.    �AFP


