Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taka rallies against US dollar

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Taka has regained some strength against US dollar as Bangladesh Bank (BB) is selling the American greenback to banks at Tk 102 as against up to Tk 105 in recent past.

The move is aimed at adjusting the exchange rates gradually in line with market demand and supply.

BB is selling US dollar to banks to help them meet their foreign currency requirements, particularly for import payments, amid foreign exchange crisis that has been lingering for a year.

The central bank sold $56 million to banks at the new rate, said a senior BB official, seeking anonymity."We are adjusting the exchange rate gradually."

In the interbank market, the greenback was traded up to Tk 105.42 on average on February 22, up 22.5 per cent from Tk 86 a year ago. The taka lost the value because of US dollar shortages.

Banks also hiked the rate on Wednesday to purchase US dollars from exporters at Tk 104, a move that is expected to give a boost to the competitiveness of exports in the international market.

Like many other countries, taka was under pressure against dollar over the last one year owing to higher import payments than overall receipts from export and remittance.

As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen. The reserves stood at $45.84 billion on February 22 last year but it declined to $32.44 billion on the same day this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collection from large taxpayers falls short of target by Tk 2,147cr
Taka rallies against US dollar
Banani Central Jame Masjid opens under Dr. Iqbal's initiative
BD-Japan B2B event to be held in May
UNIDO, CCCI exchange views on industrialization
S'pore-based DBS Bank opens Dhaka office
Sabur Khan leads AUAP’s Network at EURIE Summit
bKash carries Book Fair books to poor children in Teknaf


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft