Taka rallies against US dollar

Taka has regained some strength against US dollar as Bangladesh Bank (BB) is selling the American greenback to banks at Tk 102 as against up to Tk 105 in recent past.





The move is aimed at adjusting the exchange rates gradually in line with market demand and supply.





BB is selling US dollar to banks to help them meet their foreign currency requirements, particularly for import payments, amid foreign exchange crisis that has been lingering for a year.





The central bank sold $56 million to banks at the new rate, said a senior BB official, seeking anonymity."We are adjusting the exchange rate gradually."





In the interbank market, the greenback was traded up to Tk 105.42 on average on February 22, up 22.5 per cent from Tk 86 a year ago. The taka lost the value because of US dollar shortages.





Banks also hiked the rate on Wednesday to purchase US dollars from exporters at Tk 104, a move that is expected to give a boost to the competitiveness of exports in the international market.





Like many other countries, taka was under pressure against dollar over the last one year owing to higher import payments than overall receipts from export and remittance.





As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen. The reserves stood at $45.84 billion on February 22 last year but it declined to $32.44 billion on the same day this year.