Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:48 AM
BD-Japan B2B event to be held in May

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

A business-to-business (B2B) match-making event will be held in the last week of May to expand business between Bangladesh and Japan.

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JBCCI), UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and Haison International Limited will jointly organise the event in Japan, says a press release.

The weeklong event is likely to take place from May 22-26 in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, the release added.

Speaking at a meeting organised by JBCCI in Dhaka on Thursday, UNIDO ITPO Industrial Development Officer Ikue Toshinaga called upon businesses to participate in the event and find new ways of opportunities to initiate business between the two countries.

"B2B events help business communities of both the countries to find out new ways of expanding businesses and it has been a successful event so far," she said.

At the meeting, the JBCCI President Hikari Kawai also briefly talked about JBCCI and its contribution to promoting bilateral trade relations.

JBCCI board members, past presidents, members and other distinguished guests attended the meeting.

They also discussed how the B2B event in Japan can be more effective and how they can attract more Japanese investors to invest in Bangladesh.


