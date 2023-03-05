Video
UNIDO, CCCI exchange views on industrialization

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 4: An view exchange meeting with The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) leaders and United Nations Industrialization and Development Organization (UNIDO) Industrial Development Officer Ikue Toshinaga was held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall at the World Trade Center of the port City on Saturday.

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam presided over the function while Mikhail I Islam, Strategic Consultant of Hyson International, Former Honorary Consul General of Japan Nurul Islam, Former Chamber Director Mahfuzul Haque Shah, CHattogram AOTS Alumni Society President Engineer AUM Zubair, Adviser Mohammad Firoz Shah, US Lines Ltd's Executive Director Ataul Karim, Reliance Assets and Developments (BD) Ltd Director Omar Muktadi spoke.

Chamber directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Md Iftekhar Faisal and Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim) were present among others.

Chamber president Mahbubul Alam said: 'Our local businessmen are interested in joint investment with various Japanese companies, especially in the construction, shipping, logistics, electronics, medical equipment, food processing and automobile sectors. In this regard, the Chittagong Chamber is conducting various investment-friendly activities including the Japan Desk to establish a connection between businessmen and Japanese investors.'

Ikue Toshinaga said:  'UNIDO is working for industrialization in different countries of the world. The ITPO office in UNIDO Japan is working with Bangladesh to attract investment and technology exchange from Japan.

Mikhail I Islam, Strategic Consultant of Hyson International presented a documentary on 'Investor B2B Japan 2023' in the discussion meeting. Chittagong Chamber's Initiative Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) presented a documentary on the various capabilities and potential to attract investment in Chattogram.


