S'pore-based DBS Bank opens Dhaka office

DBS Bank Limited, often known as DBS, inaugurated its Dhaka representative office, marking its expansion into its 19th market globally.





The inauguration was officiated at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday, attended by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) Lokman Hossain Miah and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, who attended as special guests.







DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta, DBS Group Head of Institutional Banking Tan Su Shan and DBS Dhaka Chief Representative Tahsina Banu were also present at the occasion together with more than 100 of DBS' top clients, business partners and employees, as well as local government officials, the bank said in a media release.





DBS Bank Limited, is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered at the Marina Bay Financial Centre in the Marina Bay district of Singapore.





Before the pandemic, Bangladesh's economy enjoyed GDP growth of nearly 7% a year for more than a decade (2008 - 2019). Between 2000 and 2021, the size of its economy grew nearly seven times. Bangladesh's economy is supported by a young population, increasing labour force participation and a growing middle class that is expected to account for a third of households in a decade.







Lokman Hossain Miah said: "As we work towards Bangladesh becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2035 under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we intend to expand external trade and accelerate inflows of foreign investment and remittance.







I am pleased that DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has chosen to establish a presence in Bangladesh. I am confident that we will benefit from its partnership in Bangladesh's journey towards becoming an international business hub and global incubator for innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship."





Ahmed Jamal said: "The establishment of DBS Bank's representative office in Dhaka is a milestone for Bangladesh as we expand our international banking relationships. I am hopeful that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for the development of new financial products and investment opportunities."





Piyush Gupta said: "Bangladesh's proximity to India and China puts it in a good position to receive sustained trade and investment inflows from these rising regional giants. In particular, sectors such as telecommunications, gas and petroleum, power, as well as textiles and apparels, present attractive business opportunities for corporates looking to do more with the market.







In recent years, DBS has already been providing trade finance and advisory services in Bangladesh. The establishment of DBS Dhaka will provide further impetus to the bank's activities and greater market connectivity for DBS customers globally."







DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022. In addition, DBS was named "World's Best Bank" by US-based financial publication Global Finance last August, making it the third time that the bank had clinched the magazine's top accolade since 2018.