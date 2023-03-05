Sabur Khan leads AUAP’s Network at EURIE Summit Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University (DIU), Bangladesh and President of Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific - AUAP, Dr. Md. Sabur Khan joined as 'Guest Speaker' at the 8th Annual Eurasia Higher Education Summit EURIE 2023 from 1 to 3 March, in Istanbul, Turkiye hosted by Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), says a press release.





At the opening, Amr Ezzat Salama Sumaira Rehman, Secretary General, Association of Arab Universities (AarU), Assoc. Prof. Mustafa AYDIN Founder and President EURAS and EURIE,Turkish Airlines Chairman, Industry and Trade Minister and President of European University Association Dr. Michael Murphy and distinguished guests from Turkiye and other countries joined to welcome a hundred of participating HEIs from Asia, Europe and many different parts of the world.





At the EURIE Summit, Dr. Khan presented the need of entrepreneurship, industry-academic engagement, and technology driven teaching best practices for the institutions to closely work with each other for sustainability. EURIE Summit is an annual international education conference and exhibition, connecting the dynamic Eurasian higher education sector to the world. EURIE exhibition offers effective networking, academic collaboration and business development opportunities for the participant organizations





